Cricket: 'I don’t think I will go for the IPL,' says KKR speedster Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is probably going to miss the rest of the 2021 Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE. The Australian speedster affirmed the situation in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Pat Cummins' wife is pregnant with the child due during the second phase of the tournament. The KKR star expressed that it looks impossible to participate in the tournament with travel restrictions and a quarantine setup.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I don’t think I will go for the IPL. Haven’t made an official call, but Becky, my partner, is pregnant, and our baby is due right in the middle of the IPL," he said.

"There are also travel restrictions on getting back to Australia. There’s two weeks quarantine, and there’s also quarantine going into the UAE. So it’s going to be tough to go and play there," he added.

The Australian players had a comprehensive experience while getting back from India after the tournament was postponed in May.

With severe COVID-19 conventions back home, Pat Cummins and the remainder of the Australian unforeseen who were a part of the IPL had to isolate in the Maldives before getting back. They needed to quarantine again for about fourteen days.

While Pat Cummins will miss the rest of the IPL played in the UAE from September 19, the pacer is set to land in UAE to partake in the T20 World Cup that begins on October 17.

"There’s also the World Cup straight after that, and I am hoping to be good to go for that," he said.

Straight from a long break, Australia will expect an in-form Pat Cummins as they eye their first T20 World Cup. He averages 20.62 in T20Is, with an extraordinary economy rate of 6.93.