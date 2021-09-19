IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah dons Mumbai Indians jersey for 100th time

Jasprit Bumrah donned the Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey for the 100th time in the Indian Premier League as MI locked horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 19). With his appearance against the CSK, Bumrah racked a century of IPL appearances for the defending champions.

For this monumental moment, Bumrah was presented with a Mumbai Indians' jersey that had '100' written over it alongside his name.

The 14th edition of IPL was halted midway through the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in bio-bubble when the tournament was underway in India, but the tournament has finally resumed with CSK vs MI clash.

In the match, MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the clash and in his absence, the team was led by Kieron Pollard as the team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also missed the blockbuster clash, making the way for Anmolpreet Singh's debut.

On Rohit's absence, Pollard said, "He is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He is the captain of this ship. I am just standing in."

"We started a couple of months back, and we were just starting to build the momentum with a couple of wins. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players," Pollard added.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians. For CSK, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood are the four foreigners playing in the match.