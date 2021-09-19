IPL 2021: KKR is now 'dangerous' side with nothing to lose, says skipper Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, said that KKR is a "dangerous side" with nothing to lose as the team is set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (September 20).

Speaking during the virtual press conference, Morgan said, "We need to just look at it in one way -- we absolutely control everything from here, there is no looking behind."

"We need to find a way of getting results and everyone in the team, fans know that that can make for very exciting watching because it makes us a very dangerous side with nothing to lose," he added.

Talking about the long break between the tournament caused due to COVID-19, Morgan hopes it would fare well for the team, who were struggling to find their feet during the first phase of the tournament.

"I'm delighted that we are back. Given the position we found ourselves in the beginning of the tournament and result not going our way, a little bit of a break would have hopefully helped us.

"We have certainly re-grouped here in Abu Dhabi, the guys are looking very hungry and fit, determined to make things right."

KKR missed out on a play-off spot last season owing to an inferior net run rate but the skipper feels conditions in UAE suit his side.

"We fell short of qualifying for the playoffs last time, I felt that we were playing some really good cricket and peaking at the right time, small margins hurt us, not going ahead on net run rate but we feel pretty much at home here in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"The conditions here suit us and we are also going to have fans around as well."