IPL 2021: 'I don't think the match was lost in the first over': Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum has pummeled his team for their negative demeanour after Prithvi Shaw's first-over attack on Thursday. Brendon McCullum said the players were 'shell stunned after the 24-run over as opposed to attempting to recapture force.

Prithvi Shaw hit six back-to-back fours against Shivam Mavi to launch the Delhi Capitals' pursuit of 155. With KKR withdrawing, he proceeded with his attack, hitting a 41-ball 82 and joining with Shikhar Dhawan for a game dominating 132-run opening stand.

Talking at the post-match press conference after Kolkata Knight Riders' fifth loss in seven games this season, Brendon McCullum said that albeit the first-over was a 'major blow', it wasn't as large a factor as KKR's negative body language post that attack.

"It was a big blow for us, but we still should have been able to make a comeback because Andre Russell had plenty of runs for us in the last couple of overs as well, and one big over shouldn't have been the deciding factor. I think after that over, we took a step back, and it's really frustrating from our point of view. We talk a lot about staying in the contest and about hanging in there and trying to put some momentum into the game if it's not with us. And you shouldn't be shell-shocked and not be able to respond, which we were tonight. And that's going to ask a few tough questions from us," said Brendon McCullum.

On account of Prithvi Shaw's quick assault, Delhi Capitals cavorted home with seven wickets and an astounding 21 balls to save. Shaw has obviously pronounced the Man of the Match for his thump, including 11 fours and three huge sixes.

While Prithvi Shaw made batting resemble a piece of cake, none of the KKR batsmen aside from Andre Russell could score at a strike rate of more than 125.

Talking further, Brendon McCullum showered praises on Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and their coach Ricky Ponting for urging a proactive way to deal with batting, something Brendon McCullum is longing for from his own team.

"I don't think the match was lost in the first over, but it was a huge psychological blow from Prithvi Shaw. I have a lot of respect for Prithvi because not too many people play the game with that sort of approach, and you've got to give credit also to Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting, and the Delhi Capitals management, who have been able to ask a player to play like that and for him to buy into that. Look, he is a rare talent, and he put us under an immense amount of pressure early on. Shivam Mavi has been really good for us in a couple of games leading into this (match), but he just wasn't allowed to settle," remarked Brendon McCullum.