IPL 2021: Punjab Kings to cross swords with the Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Punjab Kings have a ritzy squad, however, they have not tracked down their ideal team mix in IPL 2021. Up until now, they have played six matches, recording two successes and four losses. In their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings batting unit was without dynamism and dependability. The trinity of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Chris Gayle was required to ensure sure-footed security aside, yet that hasn't actually been the case up until now.

In the meantime, Royal Challengers Bangalore have ruled their adversaries in IPL 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five out of their six matches this year. Even after the loss against CSK, they ricocheted back by securing a one-run spine-chiller versus Delhi Capitals.

Head-to-Head

The Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14-12. The two teams ran into each other twice in the United Arab Emirates a year ago, with Punjab Kings arising victorious on both occasions.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings' batting frailties were uncovered in their games against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders, where they imploded after KL Rahul returned to the pavilion early. They need to include Dawid Malan into the playing XI to give some stoutness to their batting setup and give them some possibility of reviving their mission after a flimsy beginning.

Their bowling hasn't been poor, as such, however, they need to get the overseas workforce, as Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Chris Jordan have not conveyed with the ball.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan/Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore could stay with a similar playing XI they went in within their last game. Albeit, the captain will attempt to get back among the runs as he hasn't had an extraordinary effect, in the midst of opening the batting.

AB de Villiers has scored 692 runs for RCB in matches against Punjab while Virat Kohli has amassed 681 runs versus Punjab Kings.

Mohammed Siraj's experience with the Indian team has transformed him into a pristine bowler and Harshal Patel is fleeing with the purple cap. The RCB bowlers kept things generally tight and got wickets at standard spans. Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has excused 21 Punjab Kings batters in his vocation.

Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we ought to be in for a cracking challenge at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

