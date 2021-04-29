IPL 2021: 4,4,4,4,4,4: Prithvi Shaw's smash-fest reminds netizens of vintage 'Viru'

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw kicked off the chase of 155 runs in some style after smashing six consecutive boundaries in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shaw became the second batsman in IPL history to do so. He achieved it against Shivam Mavi, who conceded 25 runs in the first over as the first ball was wide.

Shaw joined his current DC teammate Ajinkya Rahane to the elite list of batsmen who smashed six consecutive boundaries.

Most expensive first over of an innings in IPL

27 Abu Nechim MI v RCB, Chennai, 2011

26 Harbhajan MI v KKR, Kolkata, 2013

25 Shivam Mavi KKR v DC, Ahmedabad, 2021

23 Varun Aaron RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2019

Netizens erupted after Shaw's smash-fest as it reminded many of vintage Virender Sehwag.

Let's take a look at some of the reaction.

Prithvi Shaw habits of hitting a four on the first ball of the Innings. #DCvKKR Meanwhile Virendar Sehwag to Prithvi Shaw: pic.twitter.com/zm88zK6cEK — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) April 29, 2021 ×

18 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw including 9 fours and 1 sixes - 42 runs through the boundaries. What a freak in T20 format. pic.twitter.com/vejH13AMxU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021 ×

I’m not Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag or Brian Lara, I’m Prithvi Shaw myself & here to rule 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uzsCz8yC1i — Nitin #MI💙 (@LoyalMIfan) April 29, 2021 ×

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle with the bat continued as they were reduced to 109 for six. However, Andre Russell unleashed his brute force and powered KKR to 154 at the end of the innings.

However, Prithvi Shaw's splendid start and a quickfire half-century landed a major blow to the KKR side.