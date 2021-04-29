IPL 2021: 4,4,4,4,4,4: Prithvi Shaw's smash-fest reminds netizens of vintage 'Viru'

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 29, 2021, 10:06 PM(IST)

4,4,4,4,4,4: Prithvi Shaw's smash-fest (Photo: IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

Shaw joined his current DC teammate Ajinkya Rahane to the elite list of batsmen who smashed six consecutive boundaries. 

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw kicked off the chase of 155 runs in some style after smashing six consecutive boundaries in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shaw became the second batsman in IPL history to do so. He achieved it against Shivam Mavi, who conceded 25 runs in the first over as the first ball was wide. 

Shaw joined his current DC teammate Ajinkya Rahane to the elite list of batsmen who smashed six consecutive boundaries. 

Most expensive first over of an innings in IPL

27 Abu Nechim MI v RCB, Chennai, 2011
26 Harbhajan MI v KKR, Kolkata, 2013
25 Shivam Mavi KKR v DC, Ahmedabad, 2021 
23 Varun Aaron RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2019

Netizens erupted after Shaw's smash-fest as it reminded many of vintage Virender Sehwag. 

Let's take a look at some of the reaction. 

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle with the bat continued as they were reduced to 109 for six. However, Andre Russell unleashed his brute force and powered KKR to 154 at the end of the innings. 

However, Prithvi Shaw's splendid start and a quickfire half-century landed a major blow to the KKR side. 

