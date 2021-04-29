IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock shines as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals

The De Kock show (Photo: IPL)

Rajasthan managed to get an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Quinton De Kock's partnership with Krunal Pandya landed a fatal blow to the Rajasthan bowlers. De Kock smashed unbeaten 70 runs in 50 balls including six 4s and two 6s.

Kieron Pollard's cameo took Mumbai over the line to end the losing streak.

(Photograph:Twitter)