IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock shines as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan were off to a good start with the openers putting up a 66-run partnership. However, Mumbai bowlers did well to restrict the Royals to 171 runs after it seemed like 190+ plus conditions.
Sanju Samson's vital knock
Skipper Sanju Samson tried accelerating the innings with his 27-ball 42.
Bumrah show
Jasprit Bumrah was clinical with the ball and conceded just 15 runs in his spell and took the wicket of Shivam Dube.
The De Kock show
Rajasthan managed to get an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Quinton De Kock's partnership with Krunal Pandya landed a fatal blow to the Rajasthan bowlers. De Kock smashed unbeaten 70 runs in 50 balls including six 4s and two 6s.
Kieron Pollard's cameo took Mumbai over the line to end the losing streak.