IPL 2021- 'Hey I won the toss': RCB skipper Virat Kohli involved in hilarious incident ahead of RR clash; WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson were involved in a hilarious incident ahead of their clash in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The incident took place during the toss when Virat Kohli did not realise that he won the toss and stepped back for Sanju Samson to decide whether to bat or bowl.

Samson was seen in a fix and tried to tell Kohli that he is the one who actually won the toss. However, Virat realised it on his own and yelled "Hey, I won the toss. I am not used to of winning tosses."

After winning the toss, skipper Kohli decided to bowl first. He said: "Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Still continues to be a high scoring ground. Last night we saw even if you lose early wickets, just one partnership and you're never far in the game."

"Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. This game and this venue allows us to play even more expressive and positive cricket."

Off to the most ideal beginning with three successive wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore will expect to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.