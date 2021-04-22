RCB vs RR, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Head-to-head stats, Mumbai weather forecast- All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Virat and Co. are off to the best possible start as they remain the only team unbeaten in the ongoing IPL. Glenn Maxwell has been in sublime form and has played a crucial role in all three matches. Bangalore finished their Chennai leg and will play at the Wankhede for the first time this season. Harshal Patel is currently second in the Purple Cap list.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have shown lot of promise but have struggled in the crucial stages of the match. The team is in the seventh spot with just one win to their name and two losses. After a crushing defeat at the hands of CSK, Samson and Co. will be looking back to returning to winning ways.

PITCH REPORT:

Wankhede Stadium is a batsmen's paradise, however, it has much to offer to the pacers. RCB batsmen should enjoy the conditions after a tough pitch in Chennai. Teams will continue to prefer to chase.

WEATHER FORECAST:

Clear skies in Mumbai, so no signs of rain. However, the temperature will hot and humid and around 30 degrees celsius. The dew factor will kick in during the second innings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 22 times in the Indian Premier League. With both teams sharing 10 wins each, two matches had no results.