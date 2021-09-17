IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir have arrived here to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.

"3x the Excitement Fafulous Champion Express," CSK tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'National Commitment continues' - CSK pay tribute as 'Thala' MS Dhoni's name crops up in defence committee for NCC

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.