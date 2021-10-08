IPL 2021: EXPLAINED! How can Rohit Sharma-led MI still topple KKR to secure playoffs spot

Match 55 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the defending champions and five-time champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 8). This will be the penultimate encounter of the league stage before the action moves to the playoffs.

After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a whopping 86-run margin on Thursday (October 7), the MI franchise have a humungous and a near-impossible task to make it to the playoffs. Yes, MI are still alive in the race, but it is safe to claim that KKR have one foot in the playoffs. Thus, unless Mumbai pull off a miracle courtesy a huge win over SRH, they look set to bow out of the current edition on Friday evening.

EXPLAINED! How can MI still topple KKR to secure the fourth spot?

MI can surely match KKR's points (14) with a win over SRH. However, a win won't guarantee them a spot in the last four. For them to move past KKR and enter the last round, Rohit & Co. need to beat SRH by a whopping 171-run margin, or more. For the unversed, MI won't be able to qualify if SRH bat first. In such a case, they will fail out of the equation mathematically.

MI's net run-rate is -0.048 whereas KKR's +0.587. While MI had beaten RR by a huge 8-wicket margin, little did they know that KKR will produce an even more dominating performance versus the same opposition to bolster their chances further.

Given that MI have looked far away from their usual best in the second and final leg in the UAE, they will like to sign off on a high versus SRH. But at present, it looks a miraculous task ahead for them to advance further. On the other hand, KKR have done everything asked from them to remain in contention for the last four. Thus, MI's face-off versus SRH practically looks like their last of the season.