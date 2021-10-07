IPL 2021: After KKR stake claim for playoffs, skipper Eoin Morgan says, 'We did everything right'

After Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs on Thursday (October 7) to take a step closer to the fourth and final spot in the Indian Premier League 2021 playoffs, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said that they did everything right on the field and deserved to end up on the winning side.

"I don't think it could have got better. Losing the toss and batting was difficult. The start we got was fantastic. (Shubman) Gill and (Venkatesh) Iyer have been our shining light. To get 170 we thought was in a commanding position. A really strong performance today," Morgan said after the match.

"Having aggressive players coming in in the middle order helped us kick...I am not too attached to things as to what will happen and what won't happen... We have done everything tonight. We deserved to win..."

Shubman Gill hit a 44 ball 56 as Kolkata stormed to 171 for four in Sharjah. Shivam Mavi then took four wickets for 21 off just 19 balls as Rajasthan collapsed to 85 all out in 16.1 overs.

Mavi, who won Player of the Match award, said, "I feel really good to do well on this wicket. I learnt how to use the slower ball, when to bowl the yorker, I have learnt a lot here at KKR. I liked Dube's wicket."

Mumbai Indians could equal Kolkata's 14 points if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game on Friday. But they would need a winning margin of 171 runs to clinch a playoff place with table toppers Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made the final four.