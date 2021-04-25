IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik elated with Tamil Nadu teammate Shahrukh Khan's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik reflected on the exhibitions of his Tamil Nadu teammates in IPL 2021. Dinesh Karthik was glad to see Shahrukh Khan performing great for the Punjab Kings.

Shahrukh Khan made his IPL debut recently against the Rajasthan Royals. He has played five matches in IPL 2021, scoring 90 runs at a splendid strike pace of 145.16.

Indeed, even Murugan Ashwin has searched useful for the Punjab Kings this season. In any case, any semblance of R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, and M Siddharth are yet to get a chance to play.

In an interview before KKR's match against the Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik spoke about the Tamil Nadu stars' essence in IPL 2021.

"I was really, really happy to see how Shahrukh is doing. I think just the fact that there are so many players from Tamil Nadu...there are about 13 of them playing right now in different IPL teams. I am just happy to see them and would love to see a lot more players playing in the XI," Dinesh Karthik told host broadcasters.

Dinesh Karthik felt that despite the fact that different players were on the bench, they would profit a great deal by focusing on their shoulders with the best in the world.

