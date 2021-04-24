IPL 2021- Rajasthan return to winning ways as Kolkata's woes continue

Rajasthan Royals get their second win in Indian Premier League 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in match 18 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. 

Bouncing back to winning ways (Photo: IPL)

(Photograph:Twitter)

KKR batsmen continue to struggle (Photo: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders' batting lineup continued to struggle as Morgan and Co. were restricted to 133 runs at the end of the innings. No batsmen played a significant role to push the target above par. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Morris scalps four (Photo: IPL)

Rajasthan's Chris Morris scalped four crucial wickets to dismantle KKR's batting order.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Samson lead Rajasthan Royals to victory (Photo: IPL)

Royals, on the other hand, chased the total with seven balls to spare. Skipper Sanju Samson smashed 42 runs in 41 balls to take his team over the line. David Miller scored 24 runs in 23 balls. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

IPL points table- RR gain, KKR lose (Photo - IPL)

With this win, Rajasthan Royals rise to the sixth spot with four points, whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders slide down at the bottom of the table with just one win and four consecutive losses.

(Photograph:Twitter)

