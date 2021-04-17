IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar dedicates his fiery spell to a social media critic

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar dismantled Punjab Kings last night to seal the first win for Dhoni and Co. in IPL 2021. The bowler dedicated his performance to a social media critic who asked him not to play against Punjab Kings after a poor show in the first match.

“I was watching social media after reaching my room. A boy had texted me saying, ‘Bhai aap bohot acche bowler ho but ek request hai — agla match mat khelna’ (You are a good bowler but I request you to not play the next match),” Chahar said after the match in a video posted by IPL.

“Expectations are very high and performing in every match is important. So, this is for that guy who messaged me. This performance would not have come if I was not playing. Don’t declare a player bad on the basis his one performance. Please support them," he added.

Deepak Chahar went on to talk about the wicket at Wankhede and said that it is his favourite ground.

"Looking at today's wicket and today's performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting (from the pitch)," Chahar told IPL's official website.

"It was a good feeling. It (the spell) came at an important time as we needed to win this game. "It was thus necessary to provide a good start and this was an important match for us and I am very happy that I could contribute to the team's win," Chahar said.

"After the first few matches were high-scoring, there were a lot of meetings about what I needed to do in this particular over and set the field accordingly. "But in the last game, I got a bit of support. But today (on Friday night) plan B, C wasn't needed and plan A worked. So the meetings that we had might help us in the upcoming matches," he said.

Deepak Chahar conceded just 14 runs while scalping four big wickets in four overs including a wicket maiden.