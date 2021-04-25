IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB - Top of the table clash on cards in Dhoni vs Kohli face-off

Proceeding into the IPL, both, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were viewed as sides that probably won't set the IPL stage ablaze. Certainly not after last season. In any case, that is the excellence of the competition - you generally expect the unforeseen. However, 18 games into the competition both look revitalized after a sketchy 2020 release and somewhat, even appear to be commendable competitors for the title.

CSK vs RCB: Head to head

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16-9, of the 26 matches played. The two teams enrolled one win against one another in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis appears to be in some form, amidst not playing a lot of worldwide cricket of late, while Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina have likewise looked near their best. Ruturaj Gaikwad, then, has recuperated after a concise droop in structure and was glorious against KKR in CSK's latest experience.

Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, as well, have furnished CSK with the imperative push through the middle overs and the death overs, implying that CSK, at this point, looks like a complete batting unit.

MS Dhoni is the most elevated run-getter for his team in matches versus RCB. The CSK captain has amassed 735 runs. Among current CSK players, Dwayne Bravo - 13 wickets have taken the most wickets against RCB.

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the ceaseless, have discovered an equation that has served them uncommonly up until this point. Their batting, containing any semblance of AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, and obviously, Virat Kohli has flattened resistance sides into the ground.

Virat Kohli has scored 901 runs versus the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL - the most by any RCB batsman. In the interim, Yuzvendra Chahal has gotten 12 wickets against Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel, as things stand, drives the wicket-taking outlines, though Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj are likewise not a long ways behind. All the more stunningly, however, they've discovered approaches to keep batsmen silent, even in two different conditions.

RCB Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson/Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

One team has the firecrackers to pull out all the stops; the other has the best batting profundity. Furthermore, it's a challenge at the Wankhede Stadium, where bowlers, turn away. Something, which awaits a cracking contest.

