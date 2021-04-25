'It's unbelievable' - Sunil Gavaskar in awe of Ravi Shastri's man-management skills

Sunil Gavaskar has praised the effect Ravi Shastri has had on the Indian team. He marked India's head coach as an "incredible" coach with an "unbelievable" capacity to spur adolescents in any event, when everything is on the line.

Team India is presently overflowing with ability in all formats of the game. India displayed their humongous bench strength when they won the test series in Australia with a diminished side where various Indian adolescents punched well over their weight.

Sunil Gavaskar said there could be no more excellent man than Ravi Shastri to support growing ability.

"Ravi has got the ability to give so much confidence to youngsters, it's unbelievable if Ravi Shastri believes in their ability and talent, there is no better man than Ravi Shastri to give encouragement to youngsters. He will scold you, tell you off but at the same time, he will tell you what you can do to get better, he will actually demonstrate to you," Sunil Gavaskar said in a recent webinar during a book launch.

ALSO READ: Didn't know how to face my teammates: Andre Russell on staircase moment after dismissal vs CSK

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble stepped down. Nonetheless, he has figured out how to prevail upon his faultfinders in the previous few years, and numerous specialists consider the current group as the best Indian side ever.

ALSO READ: 'Starts like a million-dollar baby but goes down rapidly': Samson's form leaves Gambhir frustrated

Sunil Gavaskar additionally spoke about the impact of bowling trainer Bharat Arun. Throughout the most recent couple of years, Team India has seen a great deal of ability come through in the quick bowling department, something that was truly a frail space in the past.

"You have Bharat, when you talk to some of the seam bowlers who did splendidly during the second half of the Australia tour, they are all full of praise for Bharat as to how he guided them. That's what these youngsters need to do. Spend as much time as possible with Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun. There are no better persons than these two when you are having self-doubts." Sunil Gavaskar added.

