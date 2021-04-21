IPL 2021- CSK skipper MS Dhoni's parents admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's parents have tested positive for COVID-19. As per several reports, they have been admitted to Pulse Superspeciality hospital in Ranchi.

Also read: KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Head-to-head stats, Mumbai weather forecast- All you need to know

Former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni is currently part of the ongoing Indian Premier League leading Chennai Super Kings. The Yellow Army is currently playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India has reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said.

Total cases in the country have reached 1,56,16,130; total recoveries: 1,32,76,039 and death toll – 1,82,553. There are 21,57,538 active cases in the country at present.

As Covid cases continue to rise across the country, India has opened the vaccination programme for all above 18 years from May 1.

IN PICS| From Harbhajan-Sreesanth slap gate to MS Dhoni's anger: Top IPL controversies through the years

India on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

India has been in the grips of the second wave of infections blamed on a new "double mutant" virus variant, adding almost 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country of 1.3 billion people was "once again fighting a big fight".

"The situation was under control till a few weeks back, and then this second corona wave came like a storm," PM Modi said.