KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Head-to-head stats, Mumbai weather forecast- All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing two consecutive matches despite beginning the campaign with a win. Eoin Morgan is under a lot of fire as the team collapsed in the latter stages of the game handing the match to the opposition despite a strong start.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, returned to their former glory as they dominated Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals and are third in the points table.

PITCH REPORT:

Wankhede Stadium is a batsmen's paradise, however, it has much to offer to the pacers. KKR batsmen should enjoy the conditions after a tough pitch in Chennai. Teams will continue to prefer to chase.

WEATHER FORECAST:

Clear skies in Mumbai, so no signs of rain. However, the temperature will hot and humid and around 30 degrees celsius. The dew factor will kick in during the second innings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Chennai Super Kings dominate the head-to-head stat against Kolkata Knight Riders (14-8).

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma