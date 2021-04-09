IPL 2021: Cricketers hit sixes at taking jibes at Dhoni and Dhawan's gully cricket

Social media campaigns have already taken the internet by storm ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and the cricketers are not untouched by the virality. All in good humour but especially players from overseas have not shied away from taunting legendary MS Dhoni and eccentric Shikhar Dhawan on social media. It just goes on to show that the coming two months of IPL 2021 will be filled with unlimited entertainment.

After Dream11 shared a video of the #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai campaign starring MS Dhoni who is seen bowling at a street cricket match and managing to dismiss his opponent, Ab de Villiers requested MSD to bowl and not keep. ‘Definitely prefer you bowling than keeping. New role?’ – a suggestion from a competitive standpoint from two wicketkeepers.

Faf du Plessis, Dhoni’s CSK teammate reminds him of plans to go for bike rides on Mahi’s bike, We all know that MSD is a fan of bikes and has an awesome collection, Faf just wants to benefit as a teammate. - @msdhoni When are we taking your bikes out for a ride? You Promised We're a TEAM after all :P #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai #Whistlepodu

In another video Shikhar Dhawan was seen making space to cricket on the terrace, he tagged his teammates Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada showcasing the importance of comradery as Delhi Capitals challenges for their first IPL trophy, he said Team hai toh zindagi hai. Aur jab saare dost ek saath ho, toh zindagi kamaal hai.

In the tweet where Shikhar Dhawan tagged his teammates, Ben Stokes tweets ‘Great warm-up’. As Ben Stoke’s Rajasthan Royals looks eager to match up against Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi Capitals again, it is sure that Ben is genuinely challenging Shikhar for a matchup in the days to follow.

Jos Butler surely had a trick up his sleeve, he taunted Shikhar Dhawan when he was seen clearing his terrace of clothes, kept out to dry in order to play cricket with his friends to which the English gloveman poked - Didn't know you had such a massive wardrobe.

As if the Englishmen were not enough, even compatriot Ashwin jibed at the southpaw to clear his terrace too - My terrace is great for building cricket too @SDhawan25, please help clear it!! . @DelhiCapitals @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @dream11