IPL 2021: 'Cricket is the only source of my earning': Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya had registered himself in the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakhs. But he saw himself in a bidding war between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals snapped up Chetan Sakariya for INR 1.2 crore

IN PICS| From Padikkal to Hussey: IPL members who tested positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya has said that the remuneration he received for playing in IPL 2021 has helped him treat his COVID-positive father.

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time.”

Indeed, even as IPL 2021 was being held in India, questions were being raised over what precisely the coordinators were attempting to accomplish when a great many individuals were losing their lives to the pandemic consistently.

All things considered, Chetan Sakariya had a directive for such individuals, saying:

“People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something; I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family; my father all his life drove tempo, and because of IPL my whole life was about to change.”

“I am the only member in my community who has earned so much. My mother doesn’t know how many zeros are there in a crore. Our first priority is to see my father back and then build our home. For that, IPL should happen.”

Chetan Sakariya additionally reviewed how he felt in front of his IPL debut. The left-arm seamer said:

“Sanju Samson came and told me that the management is seeing a high potential in me, so be ready, you will be playing. I couldn’t sleep that night, thoughts kept popping on how I would bowl, how I will get my wicket, what kind of delivery I should bowl.”

