IPL 2021: Bio-bubble integrity officials and different bubbles to keep COVID under control during UAE leg

IPL players won't need to put forth the additional attempt of refreshing data on their contact-tracing band. All things considered, Bubble Integrity officials will follow the developments of the players and care staff during the second please of IPL 2021 scheduled to occur in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

This is one of the pointers in the 46-page health advisory set forth by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the resumption of IPL second phase.

“The BCCI has decided to do away with the idea of wearing contact-tracing bands as not only is it sometimes difficult to feed information for sportspersons during the course of a tournament, but also, we had a few instances earlier this year when the devices couldn’t catch the movement of the players and the fact that they had left a certain location wasn’t updated and players and support staff realized this much later.

“As a result, it has been decided that the Bubble Integrity officers present with the teams will keep a track of the movements and act accordingly if there is a case that comes up during the course of the tournament. There will be four integrity officers with each team and will work in shifts to help with this,” sources told ANI.

The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 get after COVID-19 cases were accounted for in various franchises. The excess 31 games will presently be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

“All franchise team members must quarantine in their hotel room for six full days before entering the bubble."

"Upon arrival and before commencing any group training activities, all team members who will be included in the bubble will follow the below-mentioned RT-PCR testing plan. A nasopharyngeal swab will be taken for testing. Test reports are available within 8-12 hours after sample collection,” the health directory stated.

Keeping tough strict bubbles is critical to staying away from a stop because of a COVID-19 flare-up. The second phase of IPL 2021 will see 14 bio-bubbles inside the confined environment.

“Within the bio-secure environment, 14 bubbles will be created as mentioned below: Franchise teams and support staff 8 Bubbles, match officials and match management team – three bubbles, broadcast commentators and crew – three bubbles."