Cricket: 'We certainly felt like we were on top of the game' - Virat Kohli after rain forces draw in Nottingham

Virat Kohli communicated his disappointment after the India-England Trent Bridge Test finished in a draw, with the last day getting washed away because of a downpour. He said his side had their chances. Pursuing 209 to go one up in the five-match series, India were 52 for one at stumps on Day 4, requiring 157 additional to win on the last day. With nine wickets in hand, India had their odds of a win, however, that was at last not to be, as there was no play conceivable on the last day.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rain plays spoilsport, Nottingham test ends in dull draw

“We were expecting rain on days three and four, but it chose to come on Day Five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do - start strong. On Day Five, we knew we had our chances," said the Indian skipper in the post-match presentation.

“We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. It wasn’t just about survival. It was about getting the boundaries when we got the chance,” he added.

India were in a tricky situation in the first innings of the Test, losing four wickets with just 112 on the board after a 97-run opening stand. The lower order suddenly came great and contributed indispensable runs. The last three players contributed 41 runs to help India acquire a key 95-run first-innings lead.

“It’s the hard work of three-odd weeks. They were in the nets regularly, and we got a lead of 95 purely from their efforts. Those runs were gold dust. I think they did a tremendous job with the bat,” he said.

Talking about the combination for the remainder of the series, Virat Kohli said that the Indian team is probably going to continue with four pacers and one spinner in the leftover four Tests.

ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC Player of the Month nominations for July announced

“Most likely, it will be a template going ahead, but we’ve always been adaptable as well, to the conditions and pace of the wicket. It’s going to be an exciting series to be a part of, as India-England always is," he concluded.

The second Test of the series begins at Lord's on August 12.