IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rain plays spoilsport, Nottingham test ends in dull draw

New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 08, 2021, 09:05 PM(IST)

Cricket - Patient KL Rahul takes India ahead of England in Nottingham Photograph:( Reuters )

England captain Joe Root`s stellar century and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah`s bowling mastery had set up an intriguing final day in the weather-bedevilled contest.
 

The opening test between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain washed out what had promised to be a humdinger of a final day on Sunday.

India, chasing 209 for victory, went into the final day with a slight advantage needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to go 1-0 up in the five-test series.

With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in great form with the ball, England also fancied their chances in the bowler-dominated contest but play was abandoned after steady rain had wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge with no chances of a result in favour of either of the sides.

The second test is scheduled at Lord`s from Thursday.

