IPL 2021 Auction: January 20 deadline for player retention process

As the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 approaching thick and fast, the process of franchises retaining players must be completed by January 20. Indian players who wish to be part of the auction also need to complete the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 5 with the deadline being 5pm.

In a mail sent to the state associations, accessed by ANI, IPL COO and interim BCCI CEO Hemang Amin has explained the entire process through which an Indian player can register to play in IPL 2021.

Amin said the process wasn't applicable for players with an ongoing contract in IPL. “Please note that this procedure does not apply to any Indian player who has an ongoing IPL Player Contract that may be extended prior to IPL 2021 Player Auction (the deadline for franchises to complete this process is 20th January 2021),” he wrote.

After explaining the process, Amin elaborated on how a player can complete the process.

“When the above registration is initiated by the state association, it will generate an email to the player with their login details so they can complete the registration process. Once registered, in order to express their interest in playing in the IPL 2021, the player should login to the online registration system.

“They will be required to complete all the fields and download and complete the IPL 2021 Player Auction Agreement. Once completed, the agreement must be uploaded back to the online registration system and the original sent or delivered to their respective state association. Please note physical signature of player is required on original auction agreement,” he pointed.

While the deadline for IPL 2020 Player Auction Agreements is locked at 5pm of February 2, originals sent by post will be accepted until February 12. To make the entire process fluid, IPL COO has asked the state associations to send the list in batches.

Amin made it clear that the BCCI will not be dealing with any player agent or manager and all dealings will be done with the state bodies. “Please note that, at this stage of the process, BCCI will only deal directly with the state associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player’s name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the IPL 2021 Auction Register and/or IPL 2021 Auction List (as appropriate),” he explained.

Under-19 cricketers are also allowed to register for IPL 2021 auction given he is a part of the state team and has played at least one match in first-class or List A.“An Indian U19 player may only register for the IPL 2021 Player Auction if the player is registered as a player with a State Association and has played in at least one match in either First Class cricket or List A cricket. For the 2021 Season, a U19 player is one who was born on or after 1 April 2002,” the mail said.

“Any uncapped player who has retired from domestic cricket, can only submit his auction agreement for player registration after getting written approval from BCCI.”

(With ANI inputs)