'Not good selection': Ajit Agarkar not impressed with Kuldeep Yadav's omission

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their debut for Team India after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were ruled out of the final Test due to injury. However, former India bowler Ajit Agarkar feels that another bowler could have filled in the spot.

Former India paceman feels that it is unfair to chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for not being included in the squad and should be disappointed after the omission.

“I think Kuldeep should be very disappointed, and why shouldn’t he? After the last Test of the last series, he was the No. 1 spinner for India. He hasn’t played a Test since I think. If you're going in with five bowlers, which they've obviously looked at the experience and perhaps thought need a cushion. But why not play another spinner? It gives you that balance in the attack. If the pitch flattens out, and there isn’t much for the quicks, then suddenly it becomes a one-dimensional attack,” Agarkar said on the 'Extraaa Innings' show on Sony Sports Network.

“Even in that attack, there isn’t anyone like a Mitchell Starc, who’s out and out like a quick bowler. So if there a sameness in the attack, they might as well provide that variety which Kuldeep provides. He’s done well earlier in Australia and yes, there is this thing about him that he bowls a little slow but conditions here will afford him that pace naturally. So very surprised that he’s not playing and he must be very disappointed.”

Yadav had a prolific run in 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar trophy. He claimed a five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground Test.