IPL 2020: What was Rohit Sharma doing, asks Lisa Sthalekar

It took Kings XI Punjab not one but two Super Overs to beat Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the 2020 IPL, at Dubai. After the teams were tied on 176, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami conceded 5 runs in their respective Super Overs. Mumbai then took 11 off Chris Jordan’s over, but Chris Gayle’s first-ball six off Trent Boult left Mayank Agarwal to merely complete the formalities.

In My11 Circle Cricbuzz Live, Joy Bhattacharjya marked out Shami’s Super Over as the turning point: “That, for me, is the game there. Did you notice how Punjab looked after that happened? They knew they had escaped a bullet … And they said, ‘now we have a chance’.” Asked to defend a target of 6, Shami conceded 5.

Lisa Sthalekar, on the other hand, criticised Rohit Sharma’s batting during that over: “What was Rohit Sharma doing? He was kind of lapping – that’s not his shot, that’s not what he does! It’s just amazing what pressure does to players, and experienced players!” Rohit Sharma got 2 singles off the 3 balls he faced from Shami in that over.

Even before that excellent Super Over, Mumbai’s “go-to guy” Bumrah had pegged Punjab back with figures of 4-0-24-3, earning accolades from Sthalekar: “The fact that Rohit Sharma turns to him when he needs a wicket, he throws him the ball and goes ‘go on, son, can you get me a wicket? And he does! How much pressure he is always under!”

KL Rahul led Punjab’s chase with a 51-ball 77, becoming the first Indian batsman to reach the 500-run mark in each of three consecutive IPL seasons. “I feel he has been given the captaincy of a very tough franchise,” pointed out Gaurav Kapur. “The Punjab captaincy is a revolving door. He is just gold in every season. I don’t want him to lose this golden touch with the burden of captaincy of a team that has been losing”.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with a 43-ball 53, his fourth fifty in five matches. Sthalekar explained the reason behind de Kock’s form: “Obviously captaincy for South Africa has certainly helped him, maybe read the game and know his role even better.”

The win took Punjab to sixth place, ahead of Chennai and Rajasthan. Mumbai are currently second, behind only Delhi.