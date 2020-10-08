IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad bag huge win as Kings XI Punjab fail again

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as SRH registered their third win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The misery for Kings XI Punjab continued as they suffered a crushing defeat, their fifth in six matches so far in the T20 tournament.

Having opted to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a sensational start as openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run partnership. While Warner scored 52 off 40, Bairstow smashed 97 off 55 deliveries to give SRH a dream start.

However, things became shaky for SRH as they lost Abdul Samad (8), Manish Pandey (1) and Priyam Garg (0) before Kane Williamson (20* off 10) and Abhishek Sharma (12 off 6) hit a few lusty blows to drag the team to 201-run mark in 20 overs.

Young KXIP bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh stood tall against SRH batsmen and helped Kings XI Punjab in arresting the run-flow during the crucial middle overs.

Chasing 202, Kings XI Punjab lost Mayank Agarwal for 9 after a mix-up with KL Rahul. Young Simran Singh also failed to go big and was sent packing for 11. Rahul followed the suit soon as he was dismissed for 11 off 16.

However, amid another failure by Glenn Maxwell (7 off 12), Nicholas Pooran smashed SRH bowlers to bring up his half-century in just 17 balls but the West Indies batter failed to find a solid partner to help him in the run chase. Pooran fell to Rashid Khan after a blistering 77 off 37 as SRH won the match by 69 runs.

SRH next face Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday while KXIP play Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday.

