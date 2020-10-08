IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Preview: Strugglers look to find form in Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Thursday as the cricketing action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both SRH and KXIP have struggled to find momentum in IPL 2020 so far and would be desperately looking to win the encounter and get things running in the T20 tournament.

SRH are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins off six matches whereas KXIP are lying last in the standings with just one win from five matches played in IPL 2020 so far. With injuries and form of some players in question, fans may see some new faces in the playing XI.

SRH were dealt a massive blow when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Whereas Kings XI Punjab would be itching to bring back Chris Gayle into the playing XI.

SRH vs KXIP - head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head clashes, SRH have won 10 out of 14 matches played against KXIP, with the Punjab outfit winning just four. David Warner has raked up most runs – 574 – in matches between SRH and KXIP. He has half-centuries in each of the last eight innings against KXIP.

SRH vs KXIP - Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha



