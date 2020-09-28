IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Preview and stats

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit's Mumbai Indians in the match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday in the Dubai International Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2020: RR beat KXIP in highest successful run chase in IPL history

RCB started their IPL campaign well after securing a victory against Sunrisers, but they also witnessed a disappointing defeat in their second match against KXIP. However, they will want to get back to winning ways after beating the mighty Mumbai.

In pics: IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

Mumbai did not have an ideal start this year, they lost their first match against CSK, but they bounced back after beating Dinesh Karthik's KKR. MI will be looking to keep up the momentum.

MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the defending champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories. Mumbai have dominated in the last five encounters with Bangalore as they beat RCB four times.

The reverse fixture will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal