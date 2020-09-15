IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes' availability still in doubt

The head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Andrew McDonald, has said that they are "not sure" about the availability of Ben Stokes in the IPL 2020 as he is with his ailing father in New Zealand.

England's star all-rounder has been going through a tough phase in his life, he even pulled out of three-match series against Pakistan in August before the second Test to be with his father, diagnosed with brain cancer.

"First and foremost, thoughts with the Stokes family. It's a difficult scenario, so we're giving him as much time as he needs, and connecting with him as best we can," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So yeah, we're not sure where Stokesy's at right now, but once it has played out, then we can make our decisions from there. But I don't want to second-guess what will happen with him just yet."

On December 23, 2019, Stokes' father Ged, who is a former New Zealand rugby league international, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg due to serious illness.

McDonald was also asked Rajasthan Royals' captain Steve Smith, who was ruled out of two Australia ODIs with a concussion in England. However, the coach did not seem to worry.

"Steve Smith is a bit more clear-cut, I think. He needs a little bit of time, it was a short turnaround between game one and two where the concussion happened, so I'd imagine there were some lingering side effects.

"They'll be erring on the side of caution, so hopefully (they will) see him out there again on Wednesday (for the third ODI against England in Manchester)."