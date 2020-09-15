IPL 2020: CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be COVID-19 positive, remains in quarantine

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to remain in quarantine as he is yet to test negative for COVID-19 after 13-14 days in self-isolation. The young batsman hasn’t been allowed to join the franchise’s bio-secure bubble in the team hotel and will be allowed to join only when he returns negative for the dreaded virus.

Gaikwad was among the two players tested positive for coronavirus in the CSK camp with the other player being Deepak Chahar, who has tested negative for the virus and started training with the rest of Super Kings squad.

According to TOI, CSK management was hopeful of having Ruturaj back before the season opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 but the latest COVID-19 report brushed off the optimism. However, Ruturaj is asymptomatic from the beginning.

Ruturaj is being seen as an ideal replacement for Suresh Raina, who returned back to India citing personal reasons. However, with the latest development, Ambati Rayudu is likely to bat at no. three.

The young batsman is heading to the IPL on the back of a cracking domestic season and many experts have backed him to take the throne forward from Raina.

CSK team has been sweating it heard ahead of their first match against Mumbai Indians as the MS Dhoni-led outfit looks to another eventful season in the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, BCCI’s medical officer Nitin Patel also continues to remain in quarantine as he is yet to test negative for the dreaded virus.

Earlier, CSK were dealt a massive blow when Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

