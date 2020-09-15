Paceman Ali Khan becomes first American to join IPL; will play for KKR

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 15, 2020, 05.29 PM(IST)

Paceman Ali Khan becomes first American to join IPL; will play for KKR Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Pacer spearhead Ali Khan has become the first American to join the Indian Premier League. The Pakistan-born Khan is included in Kolkata Knight Riders after England's Harry Gurney was sidelined by a shoulder injury. 

"Welcome to the #KKRfamily @IamAlikhan23 ! Enjoy @IPL & the experience. Tough luck @gurneyhf . Get well soon. You will be missed," Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore wrote on Twitter.

Left-arm pacer Gurney has played 10 ODIs and two T20 internationals pulled out of the IPL and England's T20 Blast due to surgery on his shoulder. Khan, on the other hand, won the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders -- the same parent company as the Kolkata Knight Riders. 

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo spotted the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders -- the same parent company as the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 29-year-old  played a key role in the US gaining ODI status at the World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia last year.

