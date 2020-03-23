IPL 2020 postponement likely to get extended amid COVID-19 pandemic: Report

There has been a lot said about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which was scheduled to be held from March 29 before getting suspended until April 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was initially optimistic about going ahead with a truncated edition of the cash-rich tournament, the rise in numbers of positive cases in India and all over the world has deepened the crisis as far as IPL 2020 is concerned.

As per latest reports, the 13th edition of IPL may be delayed further if the situation surrounding the COVID-19 continues to deteriorate. Furthermore, the BCCI is also considering conducting a curtailed season of IPL at the end of 2020. A final call regarding IPL 2020 is expected to be taken by the end of this month with complete cancellation of the tournament set to be discussed.

Not only IPL but the novel coronavirus pandemic has left the entire sporting calendar in tatters with every major leagues and tournaments, across sports, getting either cancelled or postponed. There are heated discussions going around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Canada becoming the first nation to pull out from the quadrennial event.

Earlier, it was reported that the fate of IPL 2020 will be decided on March 24 with the BCCI and franchises set to indulge in discussions via video-conferencing.

"BCCI and IPL franchise to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020. BCCI office has closed so no meeting can be held there similarly no meeting can be held in the hotel so they have opted conference call," a BCCI source had told ANI.

Moreover, with the Indian government shutting international and domestic flights on an immediate basis, the likelihood of IPL 2020 getting started seems bleak. But it would be interesting to see what final decision the BCCI takes considering the grave situation surrounding the novel coronavirus.

