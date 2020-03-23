South Africa cricket team stayed in same Lucknow hotel as Kanika Kapoor: Report

The novel coronavirus continues to spread like a wildfire with the entire world coming under its dreaded wings. In India, the number of positive cases has crossed 350-mark with at least seven deaths confirmed as of Monday afternoon. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for COVID-19, stayed in the same five-star hotel as the South African cricket team, who were in India for a three-match ODI series against the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue. The series was ultimately postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from London and had attended a party at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow – where the South Africa cricket team were staying ahead of the second ODI which was scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 15 before the series was called off.

As per reports, Kapoor dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby.

"There are reports that she dined in the hotel's buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby," an official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel's annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her,” the official added.

Since the news broke out that Kapoor stayed at Taj Hotel in Lucknow, the hotel has been shut without any reason being cited for doing so.

Even former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh attended the same party which Kapoor attended as a guest. The duo had met Kapoor in Lucknow but they tested negative for the COVID-19. However, both of them will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has left the sporting calendar shattered with every major tournaments and leagues getting either postponed or cancelled. Several question marks are being raised on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Canada on Monday became the first nation to pull out from the quadrennial event due to coronavirus pandemic.