EXCLUSIVE: Bala Devi stuck in Scotland amid coronavirus pandemic, says 'it is difficult but Rangers FC taking full care'

Star Indian footballer Ngangom Bala Devi, who became the first Indian footballer to sign a contract with Scottish Women’s Premier League club, Rangers FC, is currently stuck in Scotland after the Centre decided to shut all international commercial flights in India for one week starting from March 22 till March 29 in a view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The travel restrictions have forced Bala to extend her stay with Rangers Women FC in Glasgow despite the Scottish Women’s Premier League being postponed till April 30 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the 30-year-old forward doesn’t have any commitments on the field, her return to India has been halted after government’s decision to bar all international flights in a bid to tackle the deadly coronavirus which is continuing to spread like a wildfire.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Bala revealed how she is dealing with the pandemic all alone in Scotland, how her fitness regime has been affected and much more. Bala also shared a special message for all her fans and followers in this dire situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I have support from Rangers FC and they are taking care of me"

“It is difficult of course since it is a new country and everyone else has gone home, I am currently alone here. The food prices are also soaring due to increased demand. However, I have support from the club and they are taking care of me. I am in contact with my family back home as well. That is very helpful during these times,” Bala told WION from Scotland.

"Due to the travel restrictions, I was unable to come back home"

Despite the club taking care of her and she being in constant touch with her family, Bala revealed that she wanted to return back to India when Rangers FC had asked initially but due to restrictions of international flights in India, she was unable to do so, which left her stuck in the foreign land.

“When the club asked, I wanted to go back home. However due to the aviation regulations and restriction, I was unable to come back home,” Bala said.

Staying alone in a foreign land is never easy when the situation is as grave as it is right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Communication with the club and team-mates is the key for every athlete in such condition. Bala, who made her debut for Rangers FC immediately after being signed in a landmark deal, said that the communication with Rangers FC has been very transparent and the club is taking its decision as per the advisory by local authorities in Glasgow.

“It was very transparent. They had to make decisions as they received directions from the local authorities here,” Bala revealed.

"Trying to keep myself fit by doing my personal workouts at home"

Practice and training regimes are the most affected if any sportsperson is concerned. With all the training sessions being postponed, Bala is focusing on her personal workouts in a bid to remain fit.

“Since the league is now postponed, the training are on hold. However, I am trying to keep myself fit by doing my personal workouts at home and simple fitness drills,” Bala said.

Social distancing and self-isolation are key to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Bala is taking every precaution to stay safe.

“Yes. Currently, I am at home. Since all my teammates have left, in case of absolute emergency I step out to get essentials. However, I avoid stepping out if not necessary,” Bala said.

Bala has a special message for all her fans and followers as the entire world is trying to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic. Bala has urged everyone to follow the advisory by the government and health ministry.

“All I want to say is, that these are difficult times. However, we can overcome them. Just follow what you are asked to do by the experts, stay home, stay clean, wash your hands. Practice these simple things on a regular basis and we will be able to get through this situation,” Bala said.

