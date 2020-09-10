IPL 2020: More than 20,000 COVID-19 tests planned during the tournament

More than 20,000 COVID-19 tests will be carried out during the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, tournaments medical partner said on Thursday with the world’s richest cricket league set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

Most of the 200 players from eight franchises arrived in the UAE last month and spent six days in isolation in their hotel rooms after extensive test before and after arriving. The COVID-19 tests were carried upon their arrival and then against two days later. Following a final test two days after, the players were moved in a bio-secure bubble.

The rules, as per BCCI’s SOP, apply for support staff, umpires, officials from the BCCI and others involved in IPL 2020.

VPS healthcare, IPL 2020’s Abu Dhabi-based official medical partner on Wednesday said that as many as 3,500 tests have been conducted so far.

ALSO READ: Delhi-based rapper accuses organisers of plagiarising IPL 2020 anthem

"During the course of the tournament, we will be conducting over 20,000 tests," a spokesman told AFP.

"The movement of the players and other officials of the IPL are strictly restricted between the hotel and the stadium," the spokesman said.

The organisers had a shaky start after the teams landed in the UAE in August as two players and 11 officials from the Chennai Super Kings tested positive for the dreaded virus. Two Super Kings players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have opted out of the tournament due to ‘personal reasons’.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK paceman Deepak Chahar tests negative for COVID-19 twice; returns to team

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians), Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals) of England also pulled out while Australian quick Kane Richardson withdrew for the birth of his first child.

The tournament kicks off with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.