IPL 2020: CSK paceman Deepak Chahar tests negative for COVID-19 twice; returns to team

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 10, 2020, 01.00 PM(IST)

A file photo of Deepak Chahar. Photograph:( PTI )

Earlier, Chahar, along with 12 other members of the CSK had tested positive for coronavirus after reaching Dubai for this year's Premier League. 

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Deepak Chaher on Wednesday has tested negative for the second time. He will be returning to team bubble in the UAE.

“Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for Covid 19 and is back in team bubble,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

“Now as per BCCI protocol he will undergo a cardio vascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that he will have another Covid Test and if he is negative he can join the training,” Viswanathan said. Deepak has completed 14 day isolation in a separate hotel.

Asked how many more days will it take for the seamer to comeback, Viswanathan said, “It depends on his recovery. I cant put a timeline but another four days minimum. But it’s not confirmed.”

