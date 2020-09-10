Delhi-based rapper accuses organisers of plagiarising IPL 2020 anthem

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has unveiled its anthem for the 13th edition ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas’. The new anthem has triggered a controversy after Delhi-based rapper KR$NA has accused the organisers of plagiarism, claiming that that IPL 2020 anthem has been copied from his song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas.”

Also read: 'Let's go with...': Brett Lee predicts the winner of IPL and top four

“Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS,” he tweeted.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020 ×

#IplAnthemCopied trended on Twitter with nearly 8,000 tweets on the topic.

IPL's anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' has been sung by RCR Rapper and composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe.

In an interview to Times of India, Dhruv refuted all the accusations laid on by KR$NA and it’s an original composition by him.

"The song has been created by me and my team through our hard work and efforts. It has not been inspired by any other artiste's work. These accusations against me are completely false. The lyrics of the song are also completely different."