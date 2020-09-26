IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Preview: Karthik and Warner eyeing first win for their team

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both KKR and SRH lost their season opener and will be looking for redemption when they face each other in Abu Dhabi in a bid to mark their first win of IPL 2020.

KKR and SRH had a batting order collapses in their last match against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. While KKR’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure while chasing a big total, SRH batting order wasn’t up for the challenge possessed by RCB with the batting unit collapsing like a pack of cards following the departures of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey.

KKR vs SRH: Head-to-head stats

Talking about the head-to-head encounters between KKR and SRH, the Kolkata outfit have won 10 out of their 17 encounters with SRH winning the remaining seven. KKR bowlers have to be wary of David Warner as he holds the most runs scored in the matches between KKR and SRH (533). For KKR it was Robin Uthappa with most runs against SRH but he has now moved to Rajasthan Royals.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the most wickets in matches between KKR and SRH (19) with Umesh Yadav picking the second-most wickets at 11. However, Umesh is now with RCB.

The longer boundaries in Abu Dhabi has come as a headache for many and with the dew factor coming into the play, a score of 170-180 will be a good total to put on board for the team batting first.

The highest score for SRH in matches against KKR stands at 209 whereas KKR have top-scored 183 against SRH. The lowest score remains 128 from SRH and 101 for KKR.

In the last five encounters, KKR have won twice while losing thrice against SRH and the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit would be gunning to prove their talent when they take to the field on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH - Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth