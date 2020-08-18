IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes replacement

South African speedster Anrich Nortje has been roped in by Delhi Capitals to replace England’s Chris Woakes in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

English all-rounder, Woakes had pulled out of the cash-rich T20 tournament in March due to family commitments after being signed up by the Delhi franchise for $200,000 in the auctions, held in December 2019.

However, after much wait, DC has signed in Nortje who will join fellow South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the squad for the 13th edition of IPL, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

"I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season," Nortje said of the franchise, coached by Australian great Ricky Ponting.

"With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line-up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me."

Nortje was named Cricket South Africa’s newcomer of the year for 2020 and has played six Tests for the Proteas since making his debut in Pune in 2019. He is not only an express fast bowler but also a handy customer with the bat and will provide much depth to the DC side.

Nortje was with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019 but a shoulder injury forced him to sit on the sidelines as he was unable to make his IPL debut.

Meanwhile, the title sponsor for IPL 2020 is also on the verge of being announced with the likes of Tata Sons, Unacademy leading the race. The schedule for IPL 2020 is also expected to be announced soon.