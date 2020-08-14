From Finch to Maxwell: List of players set to miss first week of IPL 2020

With England and Australia confirming the schedule of the upcoming limited-overs series consisting three ODIs and as many T20Is, some of the players from the two sides are set to miss the first week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to quarantine protocols set by the Board of Control from Cricket in India (BCCI).

The likes of Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins are set to miss the initial week of IPL 2020 due to IPL’s COVID-19 testing protocols whereas the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Phillipe, Kane Richardson, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye will also miss the first week of IPL 2020.

Whereas Australia’s senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald has been allowed to join Rajasthan Royals, where he is the head coach and will not be with the Australian team during England tour.

The limited-overs series between England and Australia commences from September 4 and will end on September 16 just three days before IPL starts in the UAE.

As per IPL’s SOPs, all players have to undergo COVID-19 test at the airport and after that will need to complete a compulsory seven-day quarantine in their hotel. Following that, every player will be tested three times during the week and can start training if the results come negative.

While England have not announced the squad, the likes of Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow are likely to be named in the squad and therefore will be the first week of IPL. Chris Woakes has already pulled out of IPL 2020.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10.

