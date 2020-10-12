IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma ruled out of tournament due to injury

Delhi Capitals' pacer spearhead Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the on-going IPL 2020 after sustaining a left internal oblique muscle tear, as per the team's statement on Monday.

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear,” a statement from the franchise said.

Sharma featured in just one match that was against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

This is a second blow to the Delhi franchise as they already lost their prolific leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, previously due to injury. Delhi Capitals also saw wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant picking up an injury the past week. Pant had to sit out in an important clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. will next face off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.