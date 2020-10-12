Google is showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan's wife. Here's why

There seems to a glitch in Google's algorithm. Fans of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Ace Afghanistan legs spinner Rashid Khan were in for a surprise on Monday as Google search on the cricketer suggest that Sharma is his wife. Turns out the glitch has been there for a long time.



In reality Sharma is married to India's cricket team captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.



On Google when one searches Rashid Khan and his wife, the search bar shows up Sharma's name followed by a short bio of Khan's achievement as a player. The spouse section shows Sharma's name.



Why is Google, though, throwing up such a bizarre result? The reasons seems to be a result of an interecation that the cricketer had in 2018 with his fans on Instagram where he had named Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses.



The interview seemed to have thrown Google trends and algorithm into a frenzy and since then the search engine has been showing this bizarre result on the search bar.



Interestingly, just a few months back the 22-year-old Afghanistan spinner, during an interaction, stated that he had no plans to marry or get engaged till his country's cricket team did not win the world cup.



In a chat with Azadi Radio, Rashid Khan said, “I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan win the cricket world.”



The statement had resulted in several memes on Twitter with many praising Rashid for hsi dedication.