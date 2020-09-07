IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Assistant Physio tests positive for COVID-19

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Physio has tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi Capitals became the third franchise to report a positive case in the IPL. However, the Assistant Physio wasn’t in any contact with the team members or staff and has been sent in the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for 14 days.

DC confirmed that he had travelled independently to UAE earlier this week and had tested negative in the first two tests. He returned positive after the third RT-PCT test, conducted on Day 6.

"He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery," the release stated.

Delhi Capitals, who are based in Dubai, will continue training in the build-up to IPL 2020. DC will commence their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20.

Speaking of health hazards amid COVID-19 pandemic in IPL, Shikhar Dhawan said that BCCI has done a good job with the bio-secure environment while adding everyone involved in the tournament are following safety guidelines in place.

"I never thought for a moment that there was a risk of playing this tournament, I am confident about my health, we are following safety guidelines, we have been tested eight nine times already, we are walking around with a badge, BCCI has done a good job, it is a good thing that the tournament is going ahead in these testing times,”



