IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: Super Kings look to stay 'mathematically' alive in tournament

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on defending champions Mumbai Indian at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues with ‘El Clasico’ of cricket set to enthral the cricket fans.

While MI are currently sitting at third spot with 12 points to their name after nine matches, Chennai Super Kings are lying at the bottom of the table with just six points.

While CSK are still ‘mathematically’ in the competition despite going off to a horror start in IPL 2020, MI are hot favourites to win the encounter given their form and team-balance.

CSK vs MI - Head-to-head:

Talking about head-to-head statistics, CSK and MI have played each other 27 times with the former winning 12 and four-time IPL winners clinching 17 wins.

In the last three matches, MI have won twice with CSK being victorious only once. Both the top teams in IPL kicked off the 13th edition of IPL in the UAE with CSK winning the clash by five wickets.

Given the fact that Sharjah track has drastically slowed down in last week or so, score of 200-plus will be hard to achieve. However, if batsmen fire all cylinders then it is a mountain that can be climbed with ease.

MI vs CSK - Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif