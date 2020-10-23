Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and is said to be undergoing angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. Former India captain and one of the finest all-rounders that the cricket world has produced, Kapil Dev led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983.

Kapil Dev has been pretty active with his views on cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. However, the news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has left the entire social media shocked as fans took to different platforms to wish the 'Haryana Hurricane' a speedy recovery.

Statement by Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi on Kapil Dev's health

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days": Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi

The Indian great inspired India to an unforgettable World Cup victory in 1983 where they defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at the Lord's. Dev was instrumental in India's World Cup triumph as he scalped 12 wickets while scoring 303 runs at an average of 60.6. Furthermore, he also grabbed seven catches in eight encounters as India lifted the coveted trophy.

Kapil Dev made headlines after he emerged as a hot trend on social media a few months ago, during the lockdown, as he shared his new look.

Coming back to the story, we wish him a speedy recovery.