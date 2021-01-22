IOC reacts to reports of Tokyo Olympics getting cancelled, says it is 'categorically untrue'

The International Olympic Committee on Friday reacted to the speculations of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 getting cancelled as the IOC dismissed all the reports while terming it "categorically untrue".

Earlier on Friday, The Times reported that the Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai dismissed the report, the IOC has given an official statement saying that "they will be implementing all possible countermeasures against COVID-19 and will continue their preparations for holding a safe and secure Games this summer".

Full statement by the International Olympic Committee on Tokyo Olympics:

We refer you to the strong and clear statement that the Japanese Government made today, saying that the report is "categorically untrue". Please find the statement here:

"Some news reports circulating today are claiming that the Government of Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus. This is categorically untrue.

"At an IOC Executive Board meeting in July last year, it was agreed that the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be held on July 23 this year, and the programme and venues for the Games were rescheduled accordingly. All parties involved are working together to prepare for a successful Games this summer.

"We will be implementing all possible countermeasures against COVID-19 and will continue to work closely with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in our preparations for holding a safe and secure Games this summer."

Together with its Japanese partners and friends, the IOC is fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 this year.

Earlier, both Australia and United States Olympic Committees said that they are completely focused on the Games as scheduled after the report from The Times surfaced that Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed back by a year due to the pandemic, will be cancelled. The report further stated that the Japanese government is now looking to secure the quadrennial event in the next available year in 2032.