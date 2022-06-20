'Instead of Twitter, focus on performing': South Africa legend tells Rahul Tewatia after Team India snub

Rahul Tewatia had recently reacted with a cryptic tweet after getting snubbed from India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland. India recently announced a 17-member squad for the two-match series against the hosts which begins on the 26th of June. In the absence of a number of senior players, who have been rested for the series, a number of youngsters made the cut into the squad.

However, all-rounder Tewatia, who had a fabulous campaign with the bat for champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently-concluded IPL 2022, was not named in the squad. Dejected by the snub, Tewatia had taken to Twitter and wrote - 'expectations hurts' just minutes after the squad was announced by the BCCI.

While his snub came as a surprise to many considering he was in great form in IPL 2022 and played some good finishing cameos for the Titans to help them lift their maiden title in their debut season, some felt he was not in the fay as he was also not part of the T20I series against South Africa at home which concluded on Sunday (June 19).

When asked about Tewatia expressing his frustration over missing out on a spot in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland, South Africa legend Graeme Smith shared a piece of advice for the all-rounder and asked him to focus on improving his performances rather than venting out on Twitter to ensure he is not snubbed by the selectors in the future.

Also Read: Will Pujara open against England in KL Rahul's absence? BCCI's post hints at India's opening pair

“It’s very difficult in India as you guys have so much talent. And coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma must have had picked their majority of guys anticipating the conditions in Australia. I would say instead of Twitter, focus, perform and next time your time comes make sure no one can leave you out,” Smith told Star Sports.

Tewatia was roped in by Gujarat Titans at the IPL mega auction earlier this year for a huge sum of Rs 9 crore (INR 90 million) and lived up to his hefty price tag by delivering consistently with the willow. He scored 217 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 147.61 and played some valuable knocks in the lower-middle order.

Also Read: No stamp that says Rishabh Pant will surely play in T20 WC 2022: Ex-India pacer makes big statement

While Smith suggested he work hard to get a chance in the Indian squad in the future, India legend Sunil Gavaskar said the all-rounder deserved to be in the squad for the Ireland series after his heroics in IPL 2022. Lauding his finishing abilities, Gavaskar said his hard work should have been recognised.

“Rahul Tewatia should have been in team for Ireland. The one man who should have been in the team was Iceman Rahul Tewatia. He was superb in IPL. He batted cleverly throughout the tournament. Someone who shows that kind of temperament should have been in the team at least as 16th member of the team. At least his hard work should have been recognized,” said Gavaskar.