/Injury crises hit CSK camp as Dewald Brevis latest to miss IPL 2026 with injury – Report

The injury crisis continues to hit the CSK camp ahead of their IPL 2026 opener against the Rajasthan Royals. After reports of team veteran MS Dhoni likely to stay on the sidelines for an extended period, beyond what CSK’s official statement read, which was two weeks, the team has suffered another massive blow in Dewald Brevis, the overseas star batter, who will now miss the first two games with a side strain. Brevis and Dhoni’s absence would weaken the middle and lower order, with CSK left to pick from an inexperienced bunch to fill in for the opener.

CSK retained ‘Baby AB’ for INR 2.20 crore following his impressive debut for the Yellow Army the previous season, smashing 225 runs at a whopping strike-rate of 180. He averaged over 37 with the bat, including two fifties.



Lately, he featured for his national team in the concluded T20 World Cup in the subcontinent, hitting 207 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of nearly 147. His last appearance was against New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the Proteas suffered a shocking 10-wicket loss.



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Meanwhile, Brevis’ side strain adds to the long list of first-team CSK players, who are either nursing an injury and expected to sit out of a few games or those who are already ruled out for the edition, including seamer Nathan Ellis. Alongside Ellis, who will miss IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury, CSK will also be without his replacement, compatriot Spencer Johnson, who is recovering from a back stress fracture, for the first few games.



Not only them, but the former five-time winners will also miss their ex-captain and team veteran MS Dhoni, who is unlikely to attain full fitness before the end of April, missing six matches, including the marquee away clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 23.



Dhoni suffered a calf strain while training ahead of the side’s tournament opener and will stay back in Chennai for the rehab.

